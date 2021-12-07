Human Remains Discovered in Augusta are Man Missing Since 2017

Human remains discovered in Augusta have been identified as a man who'd been missing for four years.

Augusta Police responded to a report of possible human remains on November 13. They were accompanied by Maine State Police Troopers when they went to the Edison Drive area. It was there that a bowhunter had discovered what turned out to be human remains in a wooded area adjacent to Edison Drive.

The remains were turned over to the Maine State Medical Examiner's Office, where an examination was performed. As a result, the remains have been identified as Scott A. Milliken of Augusta. Milliken was 54 when he was reported missing in March of 2017. At the time, police said he was supposed to be meeting up with a friend but never arrived. His cellphone and other items that he would normally take with him were all at his Water Street home at the time of his disappearance.

