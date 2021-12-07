Nick Cannon’s 5-Month-Old Baby Zen Has Passed Away From Brain Cancer

Nick Cannon's youngest son, 5-month old Zen, has passed away. The child passed away from a type of brain cancer.

The comedian and TV host told his viewers during a heartbreaking segment on his talk show, The Nick Cannon Show, on Thursday (Dec. 7).

He revealed the news after sharing a photo of Zen as his choice for the "pic of the day." Cannon got emotional while holding up the framed photo of his son, who was born June 23, 2021. He shared the child — Cannon's seventh — with Alyssa Scott.

The Masked Singer host explained that Zen — nicknamed Z Chillin — had what Cannon thought was a cough and "sinus thing" that made breathing difficult for him from a young age. The toddler also had what he called a larger "Cannon head." Cannon said that he and his other children all had larger heads, and that he initially thought nothing of it.

After a visit to the doctor for his sinuses, Zen was diagnosed with another condition called Hydrocephalus, according to Entertainment Tonight. The disease leads to a build-up of fluid in the brain.

Cannon said that his son was diagnosed with a malignant tumor, and that he underwent an operation to try to drain the fluid. He added that after surgery, Zen was still playful and had a chance to spend time with his other siblings. He also explained that Zen's illness took a turn for the worse on Thanksgiving. "The tumor began to grow a lot faster," he said.

Cannon spent the last weekend with his son. On Sunday morning (Dec. 5) they went to the beach to enjoy the sunset. The host said that he planned on flying across the country that day, but turned around to come back and spend the rest of the time with Zen.

He cried while detailing the last time he held his child in his arms.

The host opened up about his decision to come forward and how he is handling the loss.

“He [God] puts the most and heaviest weight on the shoulders of his strongest soldiers, so I’m here to show that I can fight through this," Cannon said. "I’m feeling it, I’m vulnerable, I’m open, but I’m going to make it through. This is a special show dedicated to my beautiful son Z.”

Cannon also shared a message of support for Scott: "Alyssa was the strongest woman I've ever seen. She never had an argument. Never was angry. Was emotional when she needed to be but was always the best mom and continues to be the best mom possible."

Watch the emotional video in full below:

We at PopCrush are sending love to Cannon, Scott and the rest of the family at this time.