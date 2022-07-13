Nick Cannon Admits He Wants to Get Back With Kim Kardashian

Nick Cannon has admitted he wouldn't mind getting back with Kim Kardashian for another go-round.

On Tuesday (July 12), Nick Cannon appeared as a guest on the Hot Tee YouTube channel, where he discussed his new project The Explicit Tape: Raw & B. During a segment called Spin the Block, Nick was asked if he would get back with a list of his exes. When Kim K. came up, Nick gave a wild answer.

"This is controversial. She’s with my little bro. That's Pete [Davidson]," Nick said around the 29:50-mark of the interview. "I don't want to take credit for no one's skills, but Pete Davidson is literally my little brother. If you go back and look at the thing, he used to call the radio station, and my morning show, as a kid ... He was my opening act. I put him on Wild 'N Out. That's my family. So, it was really interesting when I saw that together."

Nick added, "Hey, it’s all love, but that’s Kim Kardashian. I’d definitely spin the block. Shouts-out to my little bro, but I would. I mean, come on. I don’t know what their situation is. I’m not messy, I’m patient. Let's just say that."

Elsewhere in the interview, Nick said he would also be open rekindling his relationship with his ex-wife Mariah Carey.

Nick Cannon and Kim Kardashian dated all the way back in 2006. They broke up in 2007, reportedly because of Kim's sex tape with Ray J. Kim K. and Pete Davidson started dating last year, following her breakup with Kanye West.

Watch Nick Cannon's Interview on Hot Tee Below