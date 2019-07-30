Nickelodeon Stars: Then & Now

Nickelodeon got its start in the late ‘70s as the first cable channel for children, and in the 40+ years since, it has grown to be a household favorite. From Nick Jr. to TeenNick to Nick at Night, the channel evolved to feature entertainment for every age. Given the long history of the channel, there’s a rich list of stars that have gotten their start on Nickelodeon.

Ranging from top-notch comedians who would later join the cast of Saturday Night Live to teen heartthrobs who stole hearts around the world, shows such as All That, Zoey 101 and iCarly produced iconic stars, lots of great comedy, and memorable advice that’ll stick with us forever. (Never underestimate the power of a headband… Thank you, Clarissa Darling!)

While many have remained quite active in the world of fame — Ariana Grande, Nick Cannon and Emma Roberts, to name a few — we mustn’t forget all our favorite stars who chose to leave the spotlight in the past.

Below, check out Nickelodeon stars through the years and try to resist the urge to scream, “OMG, I forgot about them!”