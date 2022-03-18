Nick Cannon Says He Likes to Eat ‘Snickles,’ a Snickers Bar Inside of a Pickle

Nick Cannon's taste buds are perhaps like no other. Especially since he's a fan of eating Snickers chocolate bars inside pickles.

On Thursday's (March 17) episode of his self-titled talk show, Nick Cannon had a segment with food blogger Emily Chan, who went over various unconventional food pairings such as air fryer fried pasta chips and macaroni and cheese ice cream. However, it wasn't until they arrived at the "Snickles" that Nick felt at home.

"I’m all about the Snickle...I feel like I might be the Snickle-eating champion," he exclaimed with excitement before taking a large bite of the candy and pickle concoction. "I did this on my radio show. I’ve eaten lots of Snickles."

Now, some people have sweet and savory cravings, but many couldn't get on board with this particular snack. People on Twitter sounded off on the odd food pairing.

Others poked fun at Nick Cannon's enjoyment for Snickles and likened it to a pregnancy craving.

"Nick Cannon has had to deal with so many pregnancy cravings, now he has them himself," one person tweeted about the father of seven.

Another Twitter user typed, "Nick Cannon has lost his mind."

A third user wrote, "Thank God this nigga show got canceled. He done lost his damn mind lol."

Earlier this month, it was announced that Nick Cannon's daytime talk show would be coming to an end after just one season. The season will go on through May with pre-taped episodes. However, production has ceased.

Mort Marcus and Ira Bernstein, co-presidents of Debmar-Mercury, Nick Cannon’s Lionsgate-owned producer-distributor told The Hollywood Reporter on March 10: "It’s never easy to cancel a production with clear potential but, after a great deal of deliberation and examining various options, we have made the difficult business decision to end production on Nick Cannon. We plan to offer viewers original episodes of the daytime talk show through the remainder of this season. Our thanks go to the very talented Nick Cannon and our wonderful production team, and we wish Nick continued success with his many hit ventures."

The show first premiered in 2021, although it had an initial launch date set for 2020.

According to a report from CNN on March 11, Nick said of the cancelation, "This isn't the last show. We have a month of shows that's going to be on. This has been a blessing and dream come true. Thank you for letting me come into your homes. I always have something coming!."

Check out Nick Cannon taste some odd food combinations and go head over heels for Snickles.

See more reactions to Nick Cannon enjoying the Snicker-pickle treat below.