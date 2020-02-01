LeBron James Debuts Kobe Bryant Tribute Tattoo

LeBron James shared a photo of his new tattoo that honors his former teammate Kobe Bryant.

James shared the snapshot of the new ink on his Instagram along with a photo of the pair on the sidelines with James resting his head on Bryant's shoulders. "My brother #Mamba4Life #RIPKobe #RIPGiGi" he captioned the photos.

The tattoo features Bryant's nickname, "Mamba 4 Life," with his Los Angeles Laker numbers 8 and 24. The black and white ink shows a mamba snake and roses in the background.

The tattoo session comes a day after James gave a heartfelt speech at the first Lakers game since Bryant's tragic passing.

"Laker nation, man, I will be selling you short if I read off this s--t, so I'm gonna go straight from the heart," James told the Staples Center crowd on Friday (January 31) night before memorializing Bryant. James was the last person Bryant tweeted before he passed away.

Bryant died in a fatal helicopter crash on January 26. Other victims of the crash included his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, Alyssa, Keri and John Altobelli, Sarah and Payton Chester, Christina Mauser and Ara Zobayan.

See the tattoo, below.