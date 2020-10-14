Vanessa Bryant Gets Tattoo of Kobe Bryant and Daughters’ Names: PHOTO

Vanessa Bryant honored her late husband, Kobe Bryant, and late daughter, Gianna, with a new tattoo.

Vanessa posted a photo of the new ink on Instagram Tuesday (October 13), where she revealed she got her family members' names tattooed on her foot in cursive handwriting. The elegant tribute, which was created by tattoo artist Mister Cartoon, also includes the names of her two other daughters, Bianka and Capri.

"#MiFamilia Thank you @misterctoons," Vanessa wrote in the caption alongside a red heart emoji along with the Los Angeles Lakers' signature purple and gold hearts.

See the photo, below.

This isn't the first tattoo Vanessa has gotten since Kobe and Gianna's tragic passing. In February, she got a "sweet message" from Gigi tattooed on her wrist. "Shout out to @nikkohurtado for coming over and helping me get my Gigi’s sweet message transferred on me," she wrote in an Instagram post. However, the video filter makes it unclear what exactly the message reads.

Vanessa also got a tattoo of a message from Kobe on her neck. It was done by the same tattoo artist, Nikko Hurtado. "I wanted my boo boo's ... sweet message transferred on me," she wrote on Instagram. "@nikkohurtado came through for me. Thank you! #inked."

See the video of the tattoos, below.