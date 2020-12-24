Khloe Kardashian Sends Heartwarming Christmas Gift To Vanessa Bryant on First Christmas Without Kobe and Gianna

Khloe Kardashian sent a thoughtful Christmas gift to Vanessa Bryant that honored her late husband Kobe Bryant and their daughter Gianna.

On Tuesday (December 23), Vanessa shared Khloe's gift via an Instagram Story. Vanessa and Khloe met through the Los Angeles Lakers, as Khloe's ex-husband Lamar Odom played for the team alongside Kobe.

The video shows Vanessa showing the stunning professionally-made, two-story gingerbread house to her daughter, Bianka. The front of the delectable house featured their names, Vanessa, Bianka, Natalia and Capri. The right side of the roof featured "Gigi" and "Kobe." While the front of the house read, "The Bryant Family."

"Khloe, thank you so much, it's beautiful," Vanessa told the camera. "I love it."

This marks the first Christmas for the Bryant family without Kobe and Gigi.

Meanwhile, Vanessa sent special Christmas gifts to her friends, including the Kardashian family. Vanessa sent them limited-edition Nike Kobe 6 Protro "Grinch" sneakers. The sneakers will be made available to the public on Christmas Eve and will retail between $140 and $180.

"OMG thank you @Vanessabryant I'm screaming. Love my Kobe's!!!" Kris Jenner wrote in an Instagram Story alongside a picture of the pair of shoes.

Vanessa recently shared another tribute to her late husband on social media. She shared a photo of her festive holiday nails with a diamond ring that reads "Kobe."