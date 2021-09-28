The Kardashian-Jenners documented the rise of their dynasty on Keeping Up With The Kardashians. However, the popular reality television show ended earlier this year. Fans of the family shouldn't be nervous, as a mysterious new series is already in the works over at Hulu. It sounds like the family is excited to get back to work, too.

In a recent interview, Khloé Kardashian got real about some of the drawbacks but also the highlights of living life on camera. She spilled the tea during an appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden.

She revealed that the family hadn't spent more than six weeks without filming since 2007. They took six months off following the final season of KUWTK, which Kardashian admitted was "weird at first." However, she grew to appreciate it.

"It was actually nice for a minute," she explained. Why? Because the family didn't have to worry about what they were saying into a microphone or being in full glam every hour of the day.

While she enjoyed the break, there is something that the youngest Kardashian sister is looking forward to: Being paid to spend time with the family again.

"Even though we live next to each other and we're all like weirdly obsessed with one another, there's nothing like being paid to be with one another," she joked. Hey, that's totally understandable.

Kardashian shouted out her mom Kris Jenner, who was in the audience, for making that possible.

Jenner copped to missing the cameras and said she was pushing for filming to start on the new series.

"I said, 'We have to start filming. It's an emergency,'" she said. "And they said, 'What's the emergency.' I said, 'I don't know, but I'll think of something.'"

Watch the family members get real about their gig below.

BuzzFeed notes that the format of the upcoming series is still a bit of a mystery. However, it does appear as though another reality show is in the works.

Based on how KUWTK performed, it's safe to assume another lucrative hit is in the works for the family.