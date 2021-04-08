Khloe Kardashian Addresses Un-Edited Photo Leak Controversy, Says She’s Faced ‘Constant Ridicule’ About Her Appearance

Khloe Kardashian has addressed the controversy surrounding an un-retouched photo of her that went viral this week.

On Wednesday (April 7), Kardashian took to Twitter and Instagram to comment on the recent scrutiny she faced after reportedly attempting to scrub the web of the un-edited photo, which shows her poolside, wearing a bikini. No filters or beauty editing software was used on the image.

“Hey guys, this is me and my body unretouched and unfiltered,” Kardashian wrote. “The photo that was posted this week was beautiful. But as someone who has struggled with body image her whole life, when someone takes a photo of you that isn't flattering in bad lighting or doesn't capture your body the way it is after working to hard to get it to this point - and then shares it to the world - you should have every right to ask for it not to be shared - no matter who you are.”

Kardashian also opened up about the body shaming and bullying she's faced from the public over the years.

“In truth, the pressure, constant ridicule and judgment my entire life to be perfect and to meet other's standards of how I should look has been too much to bear,” she added.

She gave examples of things that trolls have told her and explained that in a similar way that people wear makeup, she uses editing tools on her photos so she can look the way that she wants to present herself to the world.

“My body, my image and how I choose to look and what I want to share is my choice. It's not for anyone to decide or judge what is acceptable anymore,” she concluded.

Along with the message, she shared a live video on Instagram to prove what her body looks like without a filter.

On Monday (April 5), Kardashian's PR team allegedly attempted to get the photo of Kardashian removed from the internet by reportedly sending legal notices to any individuals or accounts that re-posted the snapshot.

"The color edited photo was taken of Khloé during a private family gathering and posted to social media without permission by mistake by an assistant," Tracy Romulus, chief marketing officer for KKW Brands, told Page Six in a statement. "Khloé looks beautiful but it is within the right of the copyright owner to not want an image not intended to be published taken down."