The Kardashians Celebrate Bittersweet ‘KUWTK’ Finale on Social Media + How the Series Ended

It's the end of an era.

The Kardashians bid adieu to Keeping Up With the Kardashians in the show's emotional finale. After 20 seasons on air, KUWTK aired its final episode on Thursday (June 10). The show famously introduced the world to Kim, momager Kris Jenner and siblings Kourtney, Khloe and Rob Kardashian, as well as Kendall and Kylie Jenner.

To bid farewell, the family decided to create a time capsule that they plan to open in twenty years.

Kim put a bottle of her first perfume, Dashing, in the capsule, with the special significance that the fragrance was her first business venture without her family. Khloe added the keys to the DASH boutique along with videos she took during the family's recent trip to Tahoe.

Kourtney put in a shirt from her Smooch Children's Boutique, while Kris added the certificate for her trademark of the word "momager."

Kendall put in a painting of the family's first home that was featured in early seasons, while Kylie added her signature lip kit to the capsule. Finally, Scott Disick added a "Stay Home" shirt in reference to the pandemic, as well as a cape to signify his "Lord" status.

The final scene included a fireworks display with Billie Eilish's song "everything i wanted" playing in the background.

The family also shared their goodbyes to the show on social media.

"This final scene with Billie Elish playing omg the tears," Kim tweeted. "What a wild ride!!!! #KUWTK"

"I love you guys!!!! I have to pull myself together so I can see my baby girl. I’ll talk to you guys soon. I love you! Keep the hashtag alive," Khloe wrote.

"I missed out on mourning bc I was talking during the episode... I think I need to get it out on tonight’s rerun," Kourtney shared.

Kendall noted that she isn't good at goodbyes and that she will miss the crew because they have been with them for so long.

See their social media posts, below.

On June 17, the Kardashian clan will reunite for an E! special reunion episode hosted by Andy Cohen.