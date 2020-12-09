Google Reveals 2020’s Most Searched Celebrities, Musicians and More

Google revealed the top ten most searched celebrities and queries of 2020 in its annual "Year In Search 2020" report—and some of the folks who made the list may surprise you!

In overall searches, election results made the No. 1 spot, while coronavirus updates and symptoms made the top ten list. Kobe Bryant, Zoom, Naya Rivera and Chadwick Boseman also made the cut.

In the people category, President-elect Joe Biden came in at No. 1 while Kim Jong Un came in at No. 2 followed by Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris at No. 3. Other people on the list include Jacob Blake, Ryan Newman, Tom Hanks, Shakira, Tom Brady, Kanye West and Vanessa Bryant.

The most searched athlete this year was Ryan Newman, while the most searched actor was Tom Hanks. Parasite was the most searched film. Unsurprisingly, Tiger King made the No. 1 spot for television shows.

The most Googled definition was the meaning of Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's hit, "WAP," which also took home the No. 1 spot for most searched lyrics.

Finally, Shakira landed the coveted spot for the most searched musician this year. August Alsina, Adele, Doja Cat and Grimes finished off the top five.