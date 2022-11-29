Cardi B's 2022 Halloween costume is drawing attention for more than her butt cleavage. In fact, the rapper may be facing legal action due to her designer Marge Simpson transformation.

On Instagram Oct. 31, Cardi B posted photos of her "Mugler-inspired" take on Marge Simpson, complete with towering blue hair and peek-a-booty.

The butt-baring costume was a recreation of a piece of art that was also featured in her Instagram post. Now, the Italian artist who created it is considering a lawsuit, according to Yahoo! Sports.

AleXsandro Palombo, a contemporary pop artist who is known for using characters from The Simpsons in his work, called out Cardi B on social media.

"We wrote to Mrs Cardi B and collaborators how come that they never contacted us for [authorization] to use the artwork and didn't [mention] or credit the artist, violating Meta policy about [intellectual] property rights. Still no answer," Palombo wrote in a statement shared to Instagram.

Palombo created the art as part of a series in 2013 for Vogue U.K.

"The original artwork with Marge Simpson wearing a Thierry Mugler dress that Cardi B published without credits, is a creation of artist aleXsandro Palombo and is part of the 'Marge Simpson Style Icon' series that the Italian artist created in 2013, with the intention of transforming Marge in[to] a style icon; a work of reflection on women's emancipation and gender equality through the most iconic moments of the last 100 years in fashion costume," Palombo's post continued.

"Cardi B and her collaborators have used my artwork without any authorization, debasing its original meaning and only to amplify their image with a clear commercial purpose that has nothing to do with that path of social awareness that has always characterized my works. (Extra)ordinary people are welcome to use my artworks images for personal and non-commercial purposes. To everyone else: STOP STEALING TO ARTISTS," Palombo concluded.

Palombo is now reportedly working with a lawyer, Claudio Volpi, who claims the "WAP" rapper ignored "the most elementary rules on copyright and Instagram policies."

After Palombo requested credit for his artwork, Volpi allegedly sent the rapper's team a formal notice that they may take legal action.

According to Insider, Cardi recently won a similar lawsuit in which a man accused her of using his tattoos in her album artwork.