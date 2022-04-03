Cardi B Deletes Her Twitter After Putting Her Fan Base on Blast for Criticizing Her for Not Attending the Grammys

Cardi B deleted her Twitter account today after she put her fan base on blast after they started criticizing her for not attending the 2022 Grammy Awards.

On Sunday night (April 3), Bardi, who was nominated for Best Rap Performance for “Up,” jumped on her Twitter account to respond to fans who were upset that the Bronx, N.Y. rapper didn’t attend the awards ceremony. Apparently, her fan base accused Bardi of teasing them with an alleged appearance at the annual awards show.

One fan on Twitter accused Cardi B of "hyping them up,” while another person criticized her for not releasing any new music recently. Others started attacking her children. That’s when Cardi went ballistic.

"I’m deleting my twitter but On God I hate this fuckin dumbass fan base," she wrote before her deleting her Twitter page. "You got slow dumbasses dragging my kids all cause y’all thought I was going to the Grammys and I didn’t the fuck? When the fuck I hinted I was going? Just [fuckin’] stupid I can’t I needs to protect myself."

Before Bardi deactivated her Twitter, she told one fan, "I hope your moms die" and another person to "drink acid wit ur ugly ass."

After Cardi left Twitter, fans expressed their frustration of fans harassing Cardi off social media all because she didn’t attend the Grammy Awards.

"The internet made Cardi B deactivate her twitter account," tweeted one fan along with a tired face emoji and crying face emoji.

"Omg wow! These people are crazy as fuck! I see why she deleted her Twitter now and I don’t blame her!" wrote another person. "Hopefully she’ll get a little peace now that she separated herself from this nonsense.. now they gone be complaining cause she deleted her Twitter smh."

