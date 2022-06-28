Why Cardi B Won’t Release Music Video for New Single

Cardi B is set to stage a major return with her new single dropping this Friday (July 1). However, she's doing so without a music video, and the reason might surprise you.

The "WAP" superstar recently announced her new release "Hot S--t" on social media. The track features Kanye West and Lil Durk and arrives this week.

Cardi teased the single with a promo video, which sees her standing at the very top of a skyscraper. Based on the snippet that accompanied the clip, it sounds like she has a banger up her sleeve.

Check out the teaser below:

She followed up by revealing what appears to be the single's cover art on Instagram. However, during an Instagram Live, Cardi got frank about the release and told fans that she almost scrapped it.

"I wanted to cancel my release for this week," she explained. "Because s--t is not being executed how it's supposed to."

While the hit-maker ultimately decided that doing so would be "too drastic," she explained the song will arrive without a music video.

And it sounds like fans shouldn't expect a barrage of promo, either.

"I just don't feel like doing the... You know how I usually do the most with the promo? I just don't feel like doing too much this time around," she said. "I'm just exhausted with everybody. I'm so tired of people not doing their f---ing jobs correctly. I'm so tired of people just doing things their way. I'm just over it."

She thanked her fans for their support and expressed confidence that "Hot S--t" will perform well regardless. However, she seemed to direct blame for her feelings toward her team.

As for the sound of the single, Cardi described the track as masculine and for the clubs.

Check out clips from her live below:

It's currently unclear if a music video for "Hot S--t" will be released at a later date. Complex reports the visual was "delayed." However, it's not quite clear if that is the case or if the video will never premiere.