Vanessa Bryant Shares Family Photo From Kobe and Gianna Tribute Mural

Vanessa Bryant shared a photo with her daughters Natalia, Bianca and Capri in front of a tribute mural honoring her late husband, Kobe, and their 13-year-old daughter, Gianna.

On Sunday (March 8), the 37-year-old changed her Instagram profile picture to a sweet image of her family six weeks after Kobe and Gianna were killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, along with seven other people.

Following their deaths, there has been countless murals painted across the country — and in this particular painting, the NBA star is kissing his daughter on the forehead, as she smiles from ear-to-ear.

Though Vanessa didn't post the image on her Instagram or Story, she did share another of just Natalia smiling proudly in front of the same painted mural of her father and sister. According to Vanessa's caption, the family was on the way to Natalia's high school winter formal dance in Los Angeles when they decided to stop and take a pic.

"❤️my babies. Natalia. #winterformal," Vanessa captioned the image.

The touching photos come less than two weeks after Vanessa spoke publicly for the first time since the devastating accident during an emotional memorial service held at the Staples Center.

"My baby girl, Gianna Bryant, is an amazingly sweet and gentle soul," Vanessa shared. "She was always thoughtful. She would always kiss me goodnight and kiss me good morning… She was daddy's girl but I know she loved mama, and she would always show me and tell me how much she loved me. She was one of my very best friends."

She then spoke of her "soulmate" Kobe, explaining "he was my everything."

"He was the most amazing husband. Kobe loved me more than I could ever express or put into words. He was the early bird, and I was the night owl. I was fire and he was ice, and vice versa at times. We balanced each other out. He would do anything for me," Vanessa said. "He isn’t going to be able to walk our girls down the aisle or spin me around on the dance floor but I want my girls to know the amazing man, husband and father he was."