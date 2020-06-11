Vanessa Bryant paid tribute to Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna with two new tattoos.

On Wednesday (June 10), the basketball star's widow took to Instagram to share videos of herself memorializing her late husband and 13-year-old daughter in ink five months after they both died in a tragic helicopter crash in Calabasas, California.

"I wanted my boo boo's @kobebryant sweet message transferred on me," Vanessa wrote alongside one post that sees her tattoo artist, Nikko Hurtado, inking her shoulder as Lauryn Hill's "Can't Take My Eyes Off Off You" played in the background.

She captioned the second video, which was taken in February, "Shout out to @nikkohurtado for coming over and helping me get my Gigi's sweet message transferred on me #throwbacktoFebruary."

Though Vanessa's Instagram account is set to private, Hurtado reposted both clips, writing, "Truly honored to give you something to keep with you my friend."

Kobe and Gianna were among nine victims who died in the crash on January 26. Other victims included John, Keri and Alyssa Altobelli, Sarah and Payton Chester and Christina Mauser.

Vanessa, who regularly posts tributes to Kobe and Gianna on Instagram, also recently celebrated what would have been her daughter’s eighth grade graduation.

"Congratulations on your 8th grade graduation Gigi. I love you forever and always. I’m so proud of you, Mommy #classof2020," she wrote on June 5 alongside a photo of a diploma from Harbor Day School covered in white flowers.