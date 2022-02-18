Netflix has revealed the newest teaser for Adam Sandler's Hustle, which arrives on the streaming platform this summer. Following his turn as a jeweler who bets on basketball games in Uncut Gems, Sandler is now on the other side of the game as a basketball scout who discovers a diamond-in-the-rough player with a rough past.

Watch the trailer below:

“After discovering a once-in-a-lifetime player with a rocky past abroad, a down on his luck basketball scout (Adam Sandler) takes it upon himself to bring the phenom to the States without his team's approval,” reads the official synopsis from Netflix. “Against the odds, they have one final shot to prove they have what it takes to make it in the NBA.”

Sandler is producing Hustle under his Happy Madison Productions banner, with professional basketball player LeBron James also serving as producer. Joining Sandler in the cast are Queen Latifah, Ben Foster, Kenny Smith, Juancho Hernangómez, Ainhoa Pillet, Raul Castillo, Jordan Elizabeth Hull, Maria Botto, Heidi Gardner and Robert Duvall. In addition, Sandler has also confirmed appearances from Philadelphia 76ers Tobias Harris, Seth Curry, Matisse Thybulle, Tyrese Maxey, and coach Doc Rivers.

From the looks of the trailer, Hustle will see Sandler returning to the more grounded acting style we saw in Uncut Gems rather than the goofiness he brought to Hubie Halloween. Whether he’s playing casual pickup games with fans or taking on NBA legends on the court, Sandler's love for the game is the real deal.

You can stream Hustle on Netflix beginning on June 10.

