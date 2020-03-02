Katy Perry opened up about her friendship with Taylor Swift following their six-year feud.

During a new interview with Stellar, the "Small Talk" singer gave fans a candid update on where their relationship stands today, as well as praised the Lover hitmaker's vulnerability in her Netflix documentary Miss Americana.

"We don’t have a very close relationship because we are very busy, but we text a lot,” she said. “I was impressed by her documentary because I saw some self-awareness starting to happen and I saw a lot of vulnerability.”

The American Idol judge continued, “I was really excited for her to be able to show that to the world: that things aren’t perfect, they don’t have to be and it’s more beautiful when they aren’t.”

Perry also revealed why it was important for her to make a cameo in the pop star's "You Need to Calm Down" music video last year, in which the two hug it out in a burger and fries costume.

“It was important to make that appearance in the music video because people want people to look up to," Perry told the Australian magazine. "We wanted it to be an example of unity. Forgiveness is important. It's so powerful.

"If you can forgive your enemy, that's amazing. As difficult as it is!" she added.

In 2019, Perry told Ellen that she and Swift's beef was all just a "misunderstanding" before explaining how they reconciled their friendship. (Their feud came to an end when Perry sent Swift an actual olive branch in 2018.)

"It was actually just a misunderstanding but we have such big groups of people that like to follow us, and so they kind of started turning against each other a little bit too," she said. "It's like, we have so much in common — there's probably only 10 people in the world that have the same things in common — I was like, ‘We should really be friends over that and share our strengths and our weaknesses and our challenges. We can help each other get through a lot.'"