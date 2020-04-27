Kanye West's "Famous" producer thinks Taylor Swift overreacted over the song's lyrics.

During a new interview with the Daily Beast on April 27, Havoc of Mobb Deep discussed the artists' long-standing feud and defended West, claiming the rapper wasn't intentionally trying to "diss" her.

As most fans know, the rapper and singer's beef reached new heights after West released the controversial "Famous" track, which featured the line, "I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex. Why? I made that b---h famous."

"I think artists are artists, and she should really chill out. It’s not that serious," Deep said.

"She has an awesome career, and she don't need to be fighting with another awesome artist," he continued. "Freedom of speech is alive and well — or should be — and she shouldn't be going out there complaining about not clearing this."

"Some people are a little too sensitive for the game but this is the game that we’re in," Deep added. "There's no time for soft skin — and I'm not just saying that because she's a female. Everyone has to display tough skin for this industry since everyone is gonna come at you, and you might like it or you might not."

His interview comes just months after new footage of West and Swift's 2016 phone conversation was leaked online. At the time, the "Lover" hit-maker addressed the "illegally recorded" call, which she claims "somebody edited and manipulated in order to frame me and put me, my family, and fans through hell for 4 years."