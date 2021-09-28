A Houlton woman has been arrested following a high-speed police chase Tuesday morning on Route 1 and Route 1A in Aroostook County from Monticello to Easton.

Maine State Police say at around 8:00 a.m., Trooper Steven Mahon attempted to stop a Ford Escape that was traveling north in Monticello at speeds approaching 100 MPH. The driver reportedly refused to stop and continued speeding up Route 1, according to a news release from Lt. Brian Harris.

Trooper Mahon continued to pursue the SUV at speeds between 90 and 100 MPH northward onto Route 1A in Mars Hill. Lt. Harris responded to the call and got ahead of the pursuit on Route 1A in Easton and was able to impede the driver by staying in front of the vehicle, forcing it to slow down.

The driver, identified as 39-year-old Jennifer Rice of Houlton, pulled into a driveway and stopped, where police say she was arrested “without any further resistance.”

Rice was charged with Eluding, Criminal Speed, Driving to Endanger and Failure to Stop and was transported to the Aroostook County Jail in Houlton. Her court date is scheduled for November 2nd.

The Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office, Maine Warden Service, Presque Isle Police Dept. and Presque Isle Fire and Ambulance assisted State Police in the incident.

The pursuit comes less than two weeks after another high speed chase through several towns in Aroostook County that ended with the arrest of a Caribou man. Read more here.