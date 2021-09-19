Caribou Man Arrested After High Speed Chase Through Several Towns

A Caribou man faces numerous charges after leading police on a high speed chase Friday night through several towns, including Masardis, Ashland and Caribou.

Maine State Police say the pursuit began around 10:15 p.m. on Route 11 in Township 8 Range 5, near Saint Croix Township. Corporal Dennis Quint said he attempted to stop a sport utility vehicle for a speeding violation, but the 2008 Lincoln MKX immediately increased its speed and refused to stop.

The vehicle allegedly reached speeds over 100 mph, crossing the center line multiple times on corners and hills. As the chase entered the town of Masardis, Cpl. Quint opted to terminate his pursuit.

An officer from Ashland Police Department observed the SUV speed through Ashland and turn onto the State Road. Troopers attempted to stop the vehicle again and with the help of Washburn Police, set up tire deflating devices in the road.

Police said the SUV hit a spike mat, causing both front and rear passenger tires to deflate, but the chase continued into Caribou. There the driver, identified as 33-year-old Colter Cross, stopped his vehicle and tried to run into the woods. A foot pursuit resulted in Trooper Kyle Rider tackling Cross to the ground.

Cross was arrested for Eluding an Officer, Passing a Police Roadblock, Operating after Licensed Revocation, Violating Conditions of Release, Driving to Endanger, Criminal Speeding and Refusing to Submit to Arrest.

According to Cpl. Quint, Cross was out on bail for drug trafficking charges and is currently on probation.

Police say they found drugs and drug paraphernalia on Cross and in the vehicle. More criminal charges are likely. Cross is being held at the Aroostook County Jail.