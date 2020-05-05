Houlton Agricultural Fair Cancelled for 2020

Organizers of the Houlton Agricultural Fair have announced the 2020 fair has been cancelled due to concerns about the continuing pandemic.

The Houlton Fair has been held surrounding the 4th of July holiday every year since 1984.

Organizers are still hopeful the town’s annual Midnight Madness celebration and Fourth of July Parade can be held in some form.

Recently, the Northern Maine Fair Association announced this summer's fair in Presque Isle would be cancelled due to health concerns.

Others fairs in the state have yet to make a decision.