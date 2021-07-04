Houlton Agricultural Fair, July 3 & July 4, Houlton, Maine

The Houlton Agricultural Fair is in full swing again today, Sunday, July 4th.

The gates open to the public at 11 a.m. and the schedule is packed with fun things to do all day.

The charity motorcycle ride to benefit the United Vets Motorcycle Club toy Run has been postponed due to the weather. It is rescheduled for September 25th and the 26th, 2021. The bike show will take place as scheduled July 4th at 12 p.m.

There are wheelbarrow races, oxen demo, bike show, frisbee contest, Fireman Fred on stage, antique tractor pulls, sack race, open stage, 3-legged race, Full Circle on stage, bubble gum blowing contest, egg toss, Brad Hutchinson on stage, Rock Renaissance on stage with the big fireworks show at 9:20 p.m. Take a look at the schedule below for times.

There's awesome fair food and tons of livestock to check out. The Demolition Derby was Saturday. Go to the Houlton Agricultural Fair Facebook page for the winners.

A big highlight at the fair is the monster truck rides on Moose Maine-iah. This thing is massive and can fit the family plus a bunch of friends.

The fireworks start at 9:20 p.m. - just as it’s getting dark. They are always a big deal and this year the display is off the hook. Every year, the crowds turn out to see the spectacular show. After missing last year, everyone is ready for a great one. Get a good place to watch and enjoy.

A big shout out to the staff who make things happen at the Houlton Agricultural Fair every year. A Thank you goes out to the organizers, security and volunteers.

The Houlton Agricultural fairgrounds are located at 94 Randall Avenue in Houlton.