Madawaska’s Acadian Festival Cancelled for 2020

The Madawaska Acadian Festival Committee, Madawaska Town Officials and the St. John Valley Chamber of Commerce & Tourism met (by Zoom) on Wednesday, May 6th to discuss the feasibility of going forward with this year’s Acadian Festival, scheduled for August 14-16, 2020.

Taking into consideration the Guidelines established by Governor Janet Mills for re-opening the state, the participants felt that based on the Stage 3 guidelines (no more than 50 people gathering and a 14 day quarantine for visitors to the state for July and August) and for the safety of all concerned, it was best to cancel the event for this year.

Though the guidelines may be changed to allow more lifting of restrictions by the month of August, the uncertainty of the situation, helped the group make their decision. As time progresses and we envision a lifting of some of the restrictions, we may hold some small celebration on August 15th and it will be announced.

The Acadian Festival Committee announces that next year’s Acadian Festival will be held on August 13-15, 2021 and the committee is already in the planning stages with additional performers and events! We are looking forward to a Great 2021 Acadian Festival.