Holiday TV Shows – Tuesday November 29

We are officially into the Holiday Season! Christmas is just 26 days away! Here are tonight's (Tuesday, November 29th's) Holiday TV Shows!

NBC

10 p.m. - Michael Buble's Christmas in the City

CBS

8 p.m. - Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

9 p.m. - Reindeer in Here

Lifetime

6 p.m. - Mistletoe & Menorah - A toy company executive must learn about Hanukkah

8 p.m. - Christmas on Mistletoe Lake - An interior designer renovates a boat for Christmas

10 p.m. - Toying With the Holidays - A workaholic single mom reconnects with a former classmate

Food Network

9 p.m. - Beat Bobby Flay - Holiday Throwdown: Room for Dessert

SyFy

8:30 p.m. - Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1

Great American Family

6 p.m. - A Royal Christmas on Ice - A prince comes to the United States to start a business

8 p.m. - A Christmas...Present - Maggie Larson is determined to lift her family's spirits

10 p.m. - A Hot Cocoa Christmas - A budding romance is complicated by miscommunication.

Hallmark

6 p.m. - An Unexpected Christmas - A man makes a deal with his ex to pretend they're a couple

8 p.m. - Inventing the Christmas Prince - A girls thinks her mother's boss is a prince from a story.

10 p.m. - A Christmas Detour - Two travelers become stranded in Buffalo

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries

6 p.m. - Two Turtle Doves - A woman searches for a beloved family heirloom

8 p.m. - Time for Him to Come Home for Christmas - A man asks the love of his life to give him a second chance

10 p.m. - Small Town Christmas - Nell's last stop on a book tour takes her to Springdale