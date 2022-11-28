Man Dies after Being Struck on Van Buren Road in Caribou, Maine

A 54-year-old man has died after being struck on the Van Buren Road in Caribou on Wednesday night, November 23.

Police: The man was “running in and out of traffic”

The Caribou Police Department received a report around 9:28 pm that a man was running in and out of traffic near Skyway Plaza. Soon after the initial call, at 9:30 pm, Maine State Police Troopers Nathan Desrosier and Trooper Denver Roy reported that the man was lying in the roadway on the Van Buren Road.

Pronounced Dead at the Hospital

CPD Officer Kyle Scott and Officer Erick Bechtel also arrived on the scene and found “Daryl Raymond, 54 years old and a transient, had been struck on the Van Buren Road.” An ambulance took him to Cary Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Caribou Police said "Troopers and Officers rendered aid to Raymond until the ambulance arrived on scene. Officer Kyle White of Presque Isle Police Department assisted in reconstructing the crash."

Law Enforcement Continuing The Investigation

The operator of the 2017 Chevrolet Sedan was 78-year-old Daniel Daigle from Winterville Plantation. Neither he nor his passenger was injured. The vehicle was towed away after sustaining front end damage. The Caribou Police said “speed and alcohol do not appear to be factors.” The investigation is ongoing.

News Update

