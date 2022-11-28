Holiday TV Shows – Monday November 28
We are officially into the Holiday Season! Christmas is just 28 days away! Here are tonight's (Monday, November 28th's) Holiday TV Shows!
ABC
- 8 p.m. - The Great Christmas Light Fight
CBC
- 8 p.m. - The Wizard of Oz
Lifetime
- 6 p.m. - A Storybook Christmas - An event planner finds love at Christmas
- 8 p.m. - Christmas Movie Magic - Sparks fly between a writer and a small-town theater owner.
- 10 p.m. - Christmas Ever After - A writer meets a man who looks like a character in her book.
Food Network
- 6 p.m. - Holiday Wars - Elves vs. Reindeer
- 7 p.m. - Holiday Baking Championship - Feeling Sweet and Thankful
- 8 p.m. - Holiday Baking Championship - Dining out for the Holidays
- 9 p.m. - Kids Baking Championship - All-Star Holiday Homecoming
- 10 p.m. - Holiday Baking Championship:Gingerbread Showdown - Christmas Parade
- 11 p.m. - The Big Bake - Holiday Santa Claus Parade
AMC
- 5:45 p.m. - Rudolph and Frosty's Christmas in July - Santa must save Frosty and Rudolph
- 8:15 p.m. - 'Twas the Night Before Christmas
- 8:45 p.m. - Rudolph's Shiny New Year
- 10 p.m. - White Christmas - The Bing Crosby Classic - Four entertainers try to save an innkeeper from ruin.
SyFy
- 5:20 p.m - Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire
- 8:55 p.m. - Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix
FX
- 8 p.m. - Office Christmas Party - Two co-workers throw an epic Christmas party.
- 10 p.m. - Office Christmas Party - Two co-workers throw an epic Christmas party.
Great American Family
- 6 p.m. - Christmas Lovers Anonymous - A best-selling author hides her love for Christmas
- 8 p.m. - Christmas at the Drive-In - A property lawyer tries to save her town's local drive-in.
- 10 p.m. - A Merry Christmas Wish - An NYC advertising executive organizes Winter Wonderland.
Hallmark
- 6 p.m. - A Cozy Christmas Inn - Sparks fly between a woman and her ex in Alaska
- 8 p.m. - When I Think of Christmas - A woman and her ex forge a plan for a Christmas concert.
- 10 p.m. - Christmas Made to Order - An architect hosts his family for Christmas.
Hallmark Movies & Mysteries
- 6 p.m. - Christmas at Graceland - A mom is thrown for a loop when she bumps into an old flame.
- 8 p.m. - The Christmas Train - A cynical journalist takes a cross-country train
- 10 p.m. - Merry & Bright - Cate meets a man during the busy Christmas season.
Get our free mobile app