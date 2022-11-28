Maine’s 2022 Muzzleloader Season Begins

Maine&#8217;s 2022 Muzzleloader Season Begins

Rifle season closed over the weekend. Now "last-ditch deer season" gives hunters a shot at extending their hunt with a muzzleloader.

The "gun season" has ended. In Maine, deer may be harvested with a firearm until November 26. After that, hunters can take to the woods to fill an empty tag or tags with a muzzleloader for an additional two weeks in certain wildlife management districts. A muzzleloader permit is required, as well as a valid big game hunting license. Muzzleloader permits are included in junior hunting licenses and senior lifetime licenses.

Muzzleloaders are defined by the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife as:

"Muzzleloader means a firearm that is capable of being loaded only through the muzzle; is ignited by a matchlock, wheel lock, flintlock, or caplock, including an in-line caplock or shotgun or rifle primer mechanism; has a rifled or smooth-bored barrel capable of firing only a single charge; propels a ball, bullet, or charge of shot; and may have any type of sights, including scopes."

Newer muzzleloaders that allow for a pre-measured amount of factory-loaded encapsulated gun powder that is not loaded through the muzzle, but the bullet is, meet the definition of a muzzleloader.

The 2022 muzzleloader season runs statewide from November 28 through December 3. An additional week of hunting is permitted from December 5 through 10, in WMD: 12, 13, 15, 16, 17, 18, 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, and 29.

Hunters who have yet to harvest a buck can do so during this season. Hunters with antlerless permits can fill their tags during the muzzleloader season.

For more information about the Maine muzzleloader season, visit MDIFW website.

