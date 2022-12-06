Holiday TV Shows – Tuesday December 6
We are officially into the Holiday Season! It's December 6th and Christmas is just 19 days away! Here are tonight's (Tuesday, December 6th's) Holiday TV Shows!
CBC
- 8:30 p.m. - Merry Christmas Mr. Bean
PBS
- 8 p.m. - Rick Steeves European Christmas - Rick Steves celebrates the Christmas season throughout the European continent, exploring holiday customs, and practices in England, France, Norway, Germany, Austria, Switzerland and Italy.
Freeform
- 6 p.m. - Home Alone
- 8:30 p.m. - Home Alone 2:Lost in New York
Food Network
- 7 p.m. - Chopped - Holiday Cooking
- 8 p.m. - Chipped - Grandma's Grand Holiday
- 9 p.m. - Beat Bobby Flay - Holiday Throwdown: Holiday Throwbacks
AMC
- 6 p.m. - The Polar Express - A conductor (Tom Hanks) guides a boy to the North Pole.
- 8 p.m. - Elf
- 10 p.m. - National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
Great American Family
- 6 p.m. - Christmas at the Drive-In - A property lawyer tries to save her town's local drive-in
- 8 p.m. - Christmas on Candy Cane Lane - Ivy Donaldson struggles with her mom's shadow
- 10 p.m. - Christmas Lover's Anonymous - A best selling author hides her love for Christmas.
Hallmark Movies & Mysteries
- 6 p.m. - A Glenbrooke Christmas - An heiress visits a small town and meets a handsome fireman
- 8 p.m. - The Holiday Stocking - A new angel gets the chance to help his sisters reconcile
- 10 p.m. - A Song for Christmas - A stranded pop star finds refuge at a family's dairy farm.
