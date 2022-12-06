Police are investigating a three-vehicle collision in Robinsonville, N.B. Sunday that claimed the lives of two men from Kedgwick and seriously injured two other people.

Members of the Campbellton RCMP responded to a collision involving two pickup trucks and an SUV on New Brunswick Route 17 shortly after 10:15 a.m., according to Cpl. Raphael Vezina.



Two drivers fatally injured, two passengers taken to hospital in serious condition

Police say the drivers of the two trucks – a 35-year-old man and a 20-year-old man, both from Kedgwick – died at the scene. Two passengers were transported to hospital by ambulance with what were believed to be serious injuries. The RCMP did not release the victim's names.

Investigators believe the driver of one pickup truck was travelling toward Kedgwick, when he crossed the centre line and collided head-on with a pickup travelling toward Campbellton. Moments later, the driver of the SUV, also headed towards Campbellton, was unable to stop in time and collided with one of the trucks.

Other agencies assisting RCMP in fatal crash on Highway 17

The Robinsonville-Upsalquitch Fire Department, Ambulance New Brunswick, and an RCMP collision reconstructionist also attended the scene. A member of the New Brunswick Coroner's office is assisting with the ongoing investigation.

Route 17 was closed for more than seven hours Sunday. The investigation continues in an effort to determine the cause of the crash. This article will be updated as new information comes to light.