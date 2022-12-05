Maine Sets a New Record For Deer Harvested During 2022 Season

It's more than just a 'season' here in Maine. Deer hunting is a tradition. And, in the year 2022, that tradition saw more whitetail deer harvested in the Pine Tree State than any other year in history.

According to WGME 13, Maine's most recent deer-harvesting record has been standing since 1959. I'm no math whiz here but that's more than 63 years! Additionally, there has been a comparison between the number of deer shot and the overall number of car vs deer crashes in Maine.

The previous deer harvesting record for the month of November, which was set in 1959, recorded 41,735. This year in 2022, Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife is reporting more than 42,000 harvested deer.

In addition, the number of car vs deer crashes is down overall for the month of November from this time last year. In November of 2021 there were a total of 1,321 car vs deer crashes. In comparison, this year the month of November saw 1,205 total car vs deer crashes.

While Maine Inland Fisheries & Wildlife can't confirm that there is a direct relation between the number of deer harvested and number of car accidents, many experts feel strongly that there is a direct correlation.