Tick Troubles Ahead: Is Maine Bracing for a Severe Tick Season?

I was getting ready for work this morning and had the news on. WABI reported that this year could be a doozy for ticks. C'mon man. I thought last year was the worst tick season. Now, this.

Now why could this be a possibility this year? Well, their are several factors, such as, climate change, changes in land use, and the movement of the animals that the ticks are stowing away on. Because of our mild winter, we're looking at an increase in good old ticks.

If we have an increase in ticks then we will also probably get a rise in disease.

According to The New York Times, Lime disease isn't the only disease you have to look out for now. Babesiosis, is a tick-borne illness. It causes flulike symptoms and may because of these two vital points that make ticks thrive which is, the increasing deer population and rising temps. Cases have reportedly more than doubled in some Northeastern states, reported by the CDC.

The CDC says that babesiosis that this disease normally peaks during springtime in the northeast. That's us and that's now. So keep an eye out for ticks and be protective.

Maine was not considered a popular state for this illness before but now the number of cases have grown a lot with the highest numbers in Maine, Vermont, New Hampshire and Connecticut as the article states.

Make sure you are preparing yourself for tick season in Maine because it may be a biggy.

Pull your socks up, avoid high grassy fields, treat your pets, and be vigilant about doing "tick checks" after playing or spending time in Maine's nature.

