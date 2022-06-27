Deer On Walks Is Another Reason To Love Life In Aroostook County

Summertime in Aroostook County

There is an endless list of reasons why we choose to live here in northern Maine. Just now, you have probably come up with five of them in your head while reading that last sentence. Aroostook County has miles upon miles of natural beauty in the landscape that has been enjoyed by several generations.

Each day presents its own moment

I feel that there is no better place on earth to spend your summer than right here in Aroostook County. Why? Once we have gotten used to the black flies then summer hits its peak in the northern regions of Maine. We now have long days of sunlight that are followed by a nighttime sky full of stars that are so bright and crisp, you think you're looking at them in high definition.

A couple of guests join my wife and I

Now that the daylight hangs around longer and I'm done with my baseball season, we are able to take an evening walk to get some exercise and enjoy the beauty around us. My wife and I have been finding ourselves bored while our daughter is away on an adventure with her grandmother and we decided that we needed to take the dog for a walk. Our dog, Harvi, is a small cavapoo with a love for summer and sniffing the sides of our road. One evening walk brought the three of us upon this evening stroller as well...

Deer hiding in the shade on a road in Mapleton Deer hiding in the shade on a road in Mapleton loading...

My wife and Harvi stayed a few steps ahead of me while I was attempting to get pictures of the potato fields for an upcoming post. As we walked up to a turn on the road, I noticed something unusual hidden in the shade along the side of the road. I knew it was possible that this was a mailbox I had forgotten was there, but I was certain this time that I was not being duped. Then, I saw a sudden flinch. Ah-ha! I knew it. Quickly I alerted my wife in a calm and quiet voice, “hey you might want to pick up Harvi in case she takes off after that deer over there.” She picked her up and we then saw the deer cross the road within ten feet of us.

Starting to cross the road in front of me Starting to cross the road in front of me loading...

Jeff Clockedile Jeff Clockedile loading...

Meeting up with a friend Meeting up with a friend loading...

Safely away from the road now Safely away from the road now loading...

The two friends rejoined across the road and hopped off into the woods, which I know leads to my backyard. I have a feeling these two are what is driving Harvi crazy at times as she goes into a barking rage with all 6 pounds of her might. The point of me telling you this story is that this is another reason why we love living in Aroostook County. Nature is always around us. Enjoy your summer.