Hit and Run Involving SUV & Cyclist in Riverview, New Brunswick

Hit and Run Involving SUV and Cyclist

The Codiac Regional RCMP is investigating a hit and run involving a cyclist and an SUV in Riverview, New Brunswick on Saturday, June 11, 2022.

RCMP Looking for Info

A 15-year-old cyclist sustained minor injuries after being hit by a Sports Utility Vehicle at the intersection of Yale Avenue and Whitepine Road around 8 p.m. The SUV did not stay at the scene of the accident, said police. Police are looking for information from the public.

Description of the Sports Utility Vehicle

The vehicle is described as a burgundy SUV. No license plate number or information was available. The RCMP is asking anyone who was in the area at the time to provide details to law enforcement. If you were traveling in the intersection around the time of the incident, contact the RCMP with information for their investigation. Also, officials are asking if you have dash-cam footage of the hit and run. This is an ongoing investigation.

Contact Police and Crime Stoppers

Contact the Codiac Regional RCMP at 506-857-2400 or your local police if you have any information related to the hit and run in Riverview, N.B. If you want to remain anonymous, use Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Download the secure P3 Mobile App, or by Secure Web Tips at www.crimenb.ca.

News Updates

This New Brunswick news story will be updated with information when it is released. Look for additional details posted to the app and on social media when it is made available.

