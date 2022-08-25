ATV Stolen in LSD of Grand Falls, New Brunswick

The Saint-Léonard RCMP is investigating an ATV that was stolen from a residence in LSD of Grand Falls, New Brunswick between August 15 and August 23, 2022. The RCMP said the theft occurred on West River Road.

Description of the All Stolen Terrain Vehicle

The all terrain vehicle is described as a red 2021 Polaris Sportsman 850. The New Brunswick license plate is YD8 758. The VIN (vehicle identification number) is 4XASXA859MB783086.

Report Information to RCMP and Crime Stoppers

You are asked to contact the Saint-Léonard RCMP at 506-473-3137 if you have any information about the stolen ATV from (LSD) of Grand Falls, New Brunswick. Reach out to police if you’ve seen the vehicle since August 15 to August 23, 2022. You can remain anonymous by using Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Download the secure P3 Mobile App, or by Secure Web Tips at www.crimenb.ca.

