Pickup Truck Stolen in Kedgwick, N.B.

The Saint-Quentin RCMP is looking for information about a pickup truck that was stolen from outside a Kedgwick, New Brunswick business between Saturday, March 26 and Sunday, March 27, 2022.

When and Where the Theft Occurred

Officials are asking for the public’s help in the investigation centered on the theft that occurred on Route 260 in Kedgwick, N.B. Police believe the pickup truck was stolen between the hours of 11 p.m. and 8 a.m.

Description of Pickup Truck

A description of the vehicle and photos have been released. The truck is a 2020 Dodge Ram 1500. The color is black. It has New Brunswick license plates, CVX 046. The identification number is 1C6RR7LTXLS160575.

Reach Out to the RCMP

Contact the Saint-Quentin RCMP at 506-235-2149 if you know anything about the theft or have information about any suspicious activity between March 26 in the evening and the morning hours of March 27, 2022. Call if you have seen the vehicle since those dates. You can remain anonymous by using Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), by downloading the secure P3 Mobile App, or by Secure Web Tips at www.crimenb.ca.

