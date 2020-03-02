Harry Styles Calls Taylor Swift’s Songs About Him ‘Flattering’

Harry Styles praised Taylor Swift's songwriting skills in a new interview with Howard Stern.

The former One Direction singer, who just dropped the emotional music video for his song "Falling," appeared on the Sirius XM radio show Monday morning (March 2) where he opened up everything from his relationship status to his famous ex-girlfriend and how "flattered" he is that she wrote songs about him.

"I think about what it means to me to write a song about somebody else and for somebody else to do that, it’s like flattering, even if the song isn’t that flattering, you still spent time on it and ultimately, using Taylor as an example, she’s a great songwriter," Styles told Stern. "So at least they’re good songs."

He added, "The only time you really think, 'is this song too personal?' Is if you think about, 'is this going to be really annoying for the other person?' Because I do [care]."

Styles and Swift were romantically linked in 2012 and 2013 and many of the songs on the pop star's 1989 album were widely believed to be about him, most notably the tracks "Style" and "Out of the Woods."

Elsewhere in his interview, the musician also opened up about his dating life today, explaining, "I feel like it’s always kind of a balance thing because you want to date normally but you also want to protect it so it can be normal."

As for whether he wants to get married one day, he said, "It’s definitely what I want to do."

He also discussed recent vacation with Adele and denied the collaboration rumors, noting, "I feel like that's just any time two musicians hang out... either they're dating or they're recording together."