Happy National Lobster Day – September 25th

You know Lobster is a special food when you realize that there's not just one National Lobster Day but two! National Lobster Day is celebrated not only on September 25th, but also on June 15th! Here's to all the hard working lobster men and women who catch the lobsters, and the cooks preparing them and waitstaff serving them!

Whether you like to eat them boiled, baked, broiled or in lobster stew or in a lobster roll you're helping to support thousands of Mainers involved in the lobster industry