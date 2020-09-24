The Banks Family Returns In ‘Father of the Bride Part 3 (ish)’

Nancy Meyers is bringing Father of the Bride back for a new mini-sequel, Father of the Bride Part 3 (ish). It's been 25 years since we've seen the cast on screen together in Father of the Bride Part II. The online special, written and directed by Meyers, will air on Netflix’s YouTube and Facebook channels tomorrow evening. Check out the teaser clip below:

Father of the Bride Part 3 (ish) will reunite Steve Martin as George Banks, Diane Keaton as Nina Banks, Kieran Culkin as Matty Banks, Kimberly Williams-Paisley as Annie Banks-MacKenzie. George Newbern will be back as Bryan MacKenzie, and Martin Short is returning as Franck Eggelhoffer. Of course, there will be a few surprise guests.

The trailer doesn’t reveal too much about what the mini-sequel will entail, except for the fact that it takes place in 2020. But there’s still definitely a chance it might take place over Zoom, based on the various “cast reunions” we've seen since coronavirus started. And since it’s exclusive to Netflix's social channels, that could be a clue that this will be a virtual special. Still, it’s promising that nearly every major player from Father of the Bride is involved, no matter what form the reunion comes in. The event also serves as a benefit for World Central Kitchen, an organization that provides meals for kids and families impacted by Covid-19.

Catch Father of the Bride Part 3 (ish) Friday, September 25 at 3PM PST or 6PM EST on Netflix’s YouTube and Facebook.