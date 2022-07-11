‘Only Murders’ Renewed For Season 3 at Hulu

Hulu’s hottest show is officially coming back for another season.

Only Murders in the Building, the hit crime comedy starring Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez, is still in the midst of its second season on Hulu, but the streaming service announced today that the show will return for Season 3 in the future. The show, created by Martin and John Hoffman, debuted to very positive reviews at the end of last summer, and featured Martin, Short, and Gomez as an unlikely trio of amateur investigators who start a true-crime podcast after one of their neighbors in a posh New York City high-rise turns up dead.

At the end of the first season, they solved the case — only to then be framed for a second murder, which is the subject of the current season of the show. (Clearly, whatever happens this year, it won’t be the end of the story.)

So far, Only Murders has been one of the real delights of the streaming TV boom. It’s got some genuinely compelling mysteries (even if the killer from Season 1 was kind of obvious), while it also includes some really funny gags and some very inventive formal trickery. (One terrific episode from Season 1 was told entirely from the perspective of a deaf character and featured no audible dialogue.)

Here is the synopsis for the current season of the show:

Following the shocking death of Arconia Board President Bunny Folger, Charles, Oliver and Mabel race to unmask her killer. However, three (unfortunate) complications ensue - the trio is publicly implicated in Bunny's homicide, they are now the subjects of a competing podcast, and they have to deal with a bunch of New York neighbors who all think they committed murder.

New episodes of Only Murders in the Building Season 2 premiere on Tuesdays on Hulu, with the season’s fourth episode premiering tomorrow. The season will run for ten episodes.