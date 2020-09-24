Maine Coronavirus Rates Remain Low; Schools Get Aid

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The coronavirus hospitalization and positivity rates in Maine remain well below national averages despite recent outbreaks in the southern part of the state.

Maine disease control Director Nirav Shah said Thursday that Maine has about one hospitalized patient per 100,000 residents. He says the national average is nine per 100,000.

Shah says the state’s overall positivity rate of 0.6% is also well below the national average of about 5%.

Also, Maine's governor says school systems will receive another $164 million in federal coronavirus relief to help with health and safety protocols.