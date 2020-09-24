Melanie Martinez's "The Bakery" lyrics are a sweet treat!

The former Voice contestant debuted her dreamlike new music video along with her latest single. The music video begins with the pastel hues we have come to expect from Martinez, along with a bunny rabbit baking in a kitchen. The costumed-rabbit cracks an egg over the mixing bowl with Martinez inside of it.

Go down the Alice In Wonderland-esque music video, below:

The song itself was inspired by her high school bakery job. "The Bakery" is the seventh song off Martinez's upcoming fourth EP, After School.

During an Instagram Story over the summer, the singer revealed that the EP "is thematically connected to [her album] K-12, but isn’t a follow up to the movie/storyline."

Martinez was recently nominated at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards in the Top Soundtrack category for K-12. She was originally set to embark on a K-12 tour this summer, but the COVID-19 pandemic canceled her plans.

Check out the full Melanie Martinez "The Bakery" lyrics, below.

[Intro]

La, la, la, la, la, la, la

La, la, la, la, la, la

La, la, la, la, la, la

[Chorus]

Pack it, box it, flip it, top it

With a bow tie ribbon, stop it

Eating all the rainbow cookies

Pies are flying through the roof

[Verse 1]

Not my first pick but I'll do it

Make the cash right so I can move quick

Out this s--thole with a new whip

Cream on top and I'd approve it

[Interlude]

Pack it, box it, flip it, top it

(Pack it, box it, flip it, top it)

Pack it, box it, flip it, top it

(Pack it, box it, flip it, top it)

[Verse 2]

My boss is Mother Mary

Catch me slippin' through the concrete

Show no mercy, step right on me

Stiletto death, send me to purgatory

[Post-Chorus]

The bakery tryna make some more

They expect me to stay when I should go

Grab the bag for when they cross the door

It ain't for me to roll it out

It's just for me to raise the dough

[Chorus]

Pack it, box it, flip it, top it

With a bow tie ribbon, stop it

Eating all the rainbow cookies

Pies are flying through the roof

[Verse 3]

All the cherry, the way they all go

Knock 'em down like she a dodgeball

Little mess up and she's angry

One downfall, she blamed the whole team

[Repeat Interlude]

[Repeat Post-Chorus]

The bakery tryna make some more

They expect me to stay when I should go

Grab the bag for when they cross the door

It ain't for me to roll it out

It's just for me to raise the-

[Outro]

La, la, la, la, la, la, la

La, la, la, la, la, la

La, la, la, la, la, la

La, la, la, la

La, la, la, la, la, la, la

La, la, la, la, la, la

La, la, la, la, la, la

(La, la, la, la)