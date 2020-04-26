Four People Displaced by Two House Fires in New Brunswick

A man lost his mobile home and belongings to a blaze late Saturday afternoon on Knowlesville Road in the rural community of Knowlesville, about 25 kilometres east of Florenceville-Bristol.

He was checked at the scene by paramedics for smoke inhalation but there were no serious injuries.

The man is being helped by Canadian Red Cross volunteers with emergency lodging and purchases like food and clothing.

Also, a woman and two children have been temporarily forced out due to smoke damage from a kitchen fire Friday at their house in Esgenoôpetitj First Nation, about 35 kilometres northeast of Miramichi.

They're staying with a relative in the community pending cleanup and repairs to be arranged by the band council.

Canadian Red Cross volunteers are assisting the family with emergency food and clothing purchases. There were no injuries.

The Red Cross said when providing emergency aid, volunteers observe social distancing and other public health restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic.