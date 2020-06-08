Four Adults Displaced By Fire at Tobique First Nation

A fire early Sunday morning at the Tobique First Nation left a retired couple and their son and daughter homeless.

The Tobique First Nation Fire Department responded to the blaze on Second Street around 4:20 a.m.

The CBC reports a woman who was passing by noticed the flames and woke up the adult son, who was the only one in the home at the time. The man, in his 40s was treated for smoke-inhalation at hospital in Perth-Andover and was released.

Tobique Fire Chief Jason Moulton said the home was nearly fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived. The Perth Andover Fire Department provided mutual aid. Crews remained on scene for about four hours Sunday morning. The home was a total loss.

Canadian Red Cross volunteers from Woodstock assisted the family with emergency purchases of food, clothing and other basics. The couple and their adult children are staying with relatives in the community.