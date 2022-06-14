New Brunswick Man Charged after Drug & Weapons Seizure

Drug Trafficking Investigation in Tobique First Nation

A 30-year-old man from Tobique First Nation was arrested Friday, June 10 after an investigation into drug trafficking.

The RCMP Provincial Crime Reduction Unit (PCRU) began an investigation into drug trafficking in Tobique First Nation in May , 2022.

Search Warrant Executed at Residence

The PCRU executed a search warrant at a residence on Fifth Street around 7:30 a.m. on June 10. Members from the Tobique and Western Valley Region Detachments assisted.

Multiple Items Seized

Police recovered two stolen vehicles during the search. Multiple items were also seized h including a prohibited firearm that was loaded and unsafely stored in addition to two other prohibited weapons. Also seized was what police believe to be cocaine, GHB, crystal methamphetamine and drug trafficking paraphernalia.

Two People Arrested

Thirty-year-old Phillip Bennett Sappier was arrested on the scene along with a 22-year-old woman from Sheffield, New Brunswick. Her name was not released.

Charges and Court Dates

Sappier appeared in Woodstock Provincial Court via tele-remand the same day as the arrest on June 10. He was charged with failure to comply with a prohibition order. The woman was released on conditions and has a court date on August 30 in Woodstock Provincial Court. Officials said the investigation is ongoing.

PCRU

The Provincial Crime Reduction Unit focuses on “disrupting and dismantling the trafficking of illegal drugs in our province.” The PCRU includes officers from the New Brunswick RCMP and Fredericton Police Force.

Crime Stoppers

If you have any information about illegal drug activity in your community, contact the local police. You can remain anonymous by using Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Download the secure P3 Mobile App, or by Secure Web Tips at www.crimenb.ca.