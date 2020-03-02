New NB RCMP Detachment Opening on Tobique First Nation

The New Brunswick RCMP is moving into their new office space on the Tobique First Nation.

The new Tobique detachment is located at 284 Main Street, Suite 3, Tobique First Nation, in the Trevor Francis Memorial Emergency Services Centre. The Centre is owned by the Tobique First Nation, with the RCMP leasing space in the building

The facility is a "tri-service" building, housing the RCMP, Ambulance NB and the Tobique Fire Department all under one roof. This new facility will replace the current building, an aging structure that has housed the detachment since 1994. The new building will give RCMP members and staff with a state-of-the-art complex, allowing them to better serve the community.

The RCMP is up and running at the new location beginning today, March 2. The phone number for the Tobique Detachment remains the same, 506-273-5003, and all the services provided at the old detachment will continue to be available at the new location.

The Tobique RCMP detachment is one of two RCMP detachments in New Brunswick located in First Nations communities, Elsipogtog is the other.