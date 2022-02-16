Fort Kent Warriors On To Bangor; Beat Mattanawcook; Full Recap

Warriors work their way to Bangor

The Fort Kent Warriors #6 in Class C North girls hosted the #11 Mattanawcook Academy Lynx on Tuesday night in preliminary basketball action.

Fort Kent jumped up in the standings during the final days of the regular season, picking up a point worthy win over Hodgdon.

Jeff Clockedile Jeff Clockedile loading...

1st Quarter

The two teams were evenly matched throughout the start of the game with Mattanawcook throwing the first punches. Kaitlyn Thorton led the Lynx attack scoring 5 points in the first quarter with Lauren House making a three-point field goal. Chloe Wotton and Rylee Bubar scored 2 points apiece for Mattanawcook. All of Fort Kent's 8 points in the first quarter came from freshmen Lily Oliver. At the end of the first quarter the score Fort Kent 8 Mattanawcook 11.

2nd Quarter

Fort Kent's defense stifled the Lynx in the second quarter as Mattanawcook failed to score a field goal in the quarter. Thorton scored 3 points from the foul line and Isabella Farrington put in 2 free-throws for the Lynx. Lilly Oliver led the Warriors, shooting 5-7 from the free-throw line in the second quarter with Mia Voisine making her 2 free-throws. The Warriors got 2 points apiece from Hannah Lovely, Julia Cyr, and Madeline Philbrook. Going into halftime the score Fort Kent 20 Mattanawcook 16

3rd Quarter

Larissa Daigle made a three-point shot and scored 5 points in the third quarter for Fort Kent with Lily Oliver scoring 4 points, and Lily Werntgen scoring 3 points. Bryn Weatherbee led the Lynx attack scoring 5 points and House scored 4 points. Farrington added 3 points and Thorton scored 2 points for Mattanawcook. At the end of three quarters of play the scored Fort Kent 32 Mattanawcook 30

4th Quarter

Free-throw shooting continued to be the story to end the game and Fort Kent took advantage of the opportunities. Lily Oliver was clutch for the Warriors shooting 6-6 from the free-throw line in the fourth quarter. Oliver would finish with a game-high of 22 points. Julia Cyr scored 7 points in the fourth and finished the game with 9 points in total. Philbrook added 4 points to her total, and Larissa Daigle scored 3 points in the final quarter. Farrington scored 4 points for the Lynx and finished the game with 10 points, while Thorton scored 2 points and finished with a team-high of 12 points. Weatherbee and Lilly Wotton each made a free-throw for the Lynx. The final score Fort Kent 51 Mattanawcook 42

Fort Kent will now play in the quarterfinal round at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor on Tuesday morning at 9:30 a.m. They will take on #3 PVHS.