Scholar Athletes From 17 Local Schools Recognized For Excellence
Local scholar athletes honored
The Aroostook League recently hosted its 13th annual Scholar/Athlete Banquet recognizing the efforts of student athletes from the 17 area high schools that are members of the league. A ceremony was held at Caribou high school with special guest speakers providing some words of encouragement to the soon to be graduates.
$4,000 in scholarships handed out
A male and female from each school were selected as top Scholar Athletes based on their academic and athletic performances this past year. All of the nominees were entered into a random drawing in which (10) $400 scholarships were awarded on behalf of the Aroostook League.
Congratulations goes out to the following Aroostook League Scholar Athletes.
Girls
Ashland: Mia Carney
Caribou: Kerigan Guerrette
Central Aroostook: Madison Howlett
Easton: Emma Lamoreau
Fort Fairfield: Camryn Ala
Fort Kent: Kassidy O’Leary
GHCA: Alissa Nightingale
Hodgdon: Delaney Little
Houlton: Breanne Barton
Katahdin: Emily Beyer
Madawaska: Hannah Albert
MSSM: Hadley Blodgett
Presque Isle: Breanna Wasson
Southern Aroostook: Bre Daggett
Van Buren: Renee Lapointe
Washburn: Layla Harris
Wisdom: Madysen Picard
2022 Aroostook League Scholar/Athletes Boys
Ashland: Clark Condon
Caribou: Michael Cyr
Central Aroostook: Lucas Haines
Easton: Benjamin Currier
Fort Fairfield: Chase Coiley
Fort Kent: Austin Delisle
GHCA: Silas Graham
Hodgdon: Josh McGillicuddy
Houlton: Collin Moody
Katahdin: Justin Hurlbert
Madawaska: Pierre Hickey
MSSM: William DeFroscia
Presque Isle: Jonah Roy
Southern Aroostook: Chris Caswell
Van Buren: Blake Martin
Wisdom: Carter Pelletier
The winners of the (10) $400 scholarships awarded on behalf of the Aroostook League
GHCA: Alyssa Nightingale
Hodgdon: Delaney Little
Madawaska: Hannah Albert
MSSM: Hadley Blodgett
Van Buren: Renee Lapointe
Central Aroostook: Lucas Haines
Fort Fairfield: Chase Coiley
Fort Kent: Austin Delisle
Houlton: Collin Moody
Van Buren: Blake Martin