Scholar Athletes From 17 Local Schools Recognized For Excellence

Local scholar athletes honored

The Aroostook League recently hosted its 13th annual Scholar/Athlete Banquet recognizing the efforts of student athletes from the 17 area high schools that are members of the league. A ceremony was held at Caribou high school with special guest speakers providing some words of encouragement to the soon to be graduates.

$4,000 in scholarships handed out

A male and female from each school were selected as top Scholar Athletes based on their academic and athletic performances this past year. All of the nominees were entered into a random drawing in which (10) $400 scholarships were awarded on behalf of the Aroostook League.

Congratulations goes out to the following Aroostook League Scholar Athletes.

Girls

Ashland: Mia Carney

Caribou: Kerigan Guerrette

Central Aroostook: Madison Howlett

Easton: Emma Lamoreau

Fort Fairfield: Camryn Ala

Camryn Ala of Fort Fairfield HS was recognized as an Aroostook League Scholar Athlete Camryn Ala of Fort Fairfield HS was recognized as an Aroostook League Scholar Athlete loading...

Fort Kent: Kassidy O’Leary

GHCA: Alissa Nightingale

Hodgdon: Delaney Little

Houlton: Breanne Barton

Katahdin: Emily Beyer

Madawaska: Hannah Albert

MSSM: Hadley Blodgett

Presque Isle: Breanna Wasson

Southern Aroostook: Bre Daggett

Van Buren: Renee Lapointe

Washburn: Layla Harris

Wisdom: Madysen Picard

Madison Howlett and Lucas Haines Via Central Aroostook athletics Facebook Page Madison Howlett and Lucas Haines Via Central Aroostook athletics Facebook Page loading...

2022 Aroostook League Scholar/Athletes Boys

Ashland: Clark Condon

Caribou: Michael Cyr

Central Aroostook: Lucas Haines

Easton: Benjamin Currier

Fort Fairfield: Chase Coiley

Fort Kent: Austin Delisle

GHCA: Silas Graham

Hodgdon: Josh McGillicuddy

Houlton: Collin Moody

Katahdin: Justin Hurlbert

Madawaska: Pierre Hickey

MSSM: William DeFroscia

Presque Isle: Jonah Roy

Southern Aroostook: Chris Caswell

Van Buren: Blake Martin

Wisdom: Carter Pelletier

Carter Pelletier of Wisdom HS Carter Pelletier of Wisdom HS loading...

The winners of the (10) $400 scholarships awarded on behalf of the Aroostook League

GHCA: Alyssa Nightingale

Hodgdon: Delaney Little

Madawaska: Hannah Albert

MSSM: Hadley Blodgett

Van Buren: Renee Lapointe

Central Aroostook: Lucas Haines

Fort Fairfield: Chase Coiley

Fort Kent: Austin Delisle

Houlton: Collin Moody

Van Buren: Blake Martin