Graham Steps Down After 18 Years As Houlton Basketball Coach

A 2-decade run comes to an end

A highly revered high school basketball coach is stepping down after 18 years of leading his teams to a great deal of success.

On Monday night the RSU #29 Houlton school board accepted the resignation of their longtime high school girls' varsity basketball coach. Throughout the last 18 years the Houlton Shires have been a contender for regional and state titles despite making moves from Class C to Class B.

One of the top coaches in Maine

Shawn Graham has decided to step away from the program after compiling an impressive 254-98 record as the head coach in Houlton. With Graham at the helm, the Shires appeared in 5 Northern/Eastern Maine Championships and won 2 State Championships. The program has been highly successful and respected across the State as coach Graham navigated several difficult circumstances, most recently the covid pandemic and a move up to Class B from Class C.

The best in the big moments

Houlton will now look to fill the void left by Graham, who was always prepared and had a remarkable ability to make in-game adjustments. He was a steady and calming presence on the sideline during several tense late-game moments during the Shires runs to the gold ball, and always had the right play drawn up. As one of the larger schools in northern Maine, guiding a Houlton team can mean long bus rides and weekends downstate during the dreary winter months.

The sign of a great coach. Best wishes!

Coach Graham's teams were always in their best form as they worked towards the postseason. He coached many great teams and players in 18 seasons, none more prolific than Kolleen Bouchard. A sign of a great coach is being able to get the most out of the role players as well as the superstars. No matter the talent level of his teams, Coach Graham was able to get the most out of the girls on his squad year in and year out. We wish coach Graham the best wherever life takes him next. You have set the bar high on so many levels in Houlton and beyond.

